UrduPoint.com

Cold Drinking Water Stalls Setup In Shaheed Benazirabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 07, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Cold drinking water stalls setup in Shaheed Benazirabad

Following the forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department regarding sharp increase in temperature, cold water stalls were set up in all tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Following the forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department regarding sharp increase in temperature, cold water stalls were set up in all tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar, all Assistant Commissioners installed cold water stalls in various towns and areas of each tehsil. These stalls are being set up on a daily basis.

On the other hand, DC Aamir has directed the District Health Officer to set up 'Heat Stroke Wards' in all health centers of the district including Peoples Medical University Hospital and ensure that all medical facilities are provided in this ward.

The DC has also advised citizens to adopt and act on all preventive measures against heat stroke including to avoid direct sun exposure and limit time outside during the hottest part of the day.

Panhwar further stated that providing relief to all common men of the district was his first priority.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Water All

Recent Stories

Commissioner for security arrangements at graveyar ..

Commissioner for security arrangements at graveyards

48 seconds ago
 56 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab ..

56 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

50 seconds ago
 MSO, SWF organize Mohmand Night at Ghalanai

MSO, SWF organize Mohmand Night at Ghalanai

51 seconds ago
 Sinn Fein set for historic N.Ireland victory

Sinn Fein set for historic N.Ireland victory

55 seconds ago
 NATO Chief Says Russia's Nuclear Forces Show No Si ..

NATO Chief Says Russia's Nuclear Forces Show No Sign of Enhanced Readiness

8 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.