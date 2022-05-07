Cold drinking water stalls setup in Shaheed Benazirabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following the forecast issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department regarding sharp increase in temperature, cold water stalls were set up in all tehsils of District Shaheed Benazirabad

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar, all Assistant Commissioners installed cold water stalls in various towns and areas of each tehsil. These stalls are being set up on a daily basis.

On the other hand, DC Aamir has directed the District Health Officer to set up 'Heat Stroke Wards' in all health centers of the district including Peoples Medical University Hospital and ensure that all medical facilities are provided in this ward.

The DC has also advised citizens to adopt and act on all preventive measures against heat stroke including to avoid direct sun exposure and limit time outside during the hottest part of the day.

Panhwar further stated that providing relief to all common men of the district was his first priority.