UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry Weather To Prevail In Most KP

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Cold, dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while very cold in upper parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It said that fog in isolated pockets is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and D.I. Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during late night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in the province, while very cold in hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 24/05, Chitral 20/07, Timergara 23/05, Dir 22/01, Mirkhani 18/02, Kalam 21/-2, Drosh 19/06, Saidu Sharif 23/02, Pattan 25/16, Malam Jabba 15/05, Takht Bhai 23/06, Kakul 22/04, Balakot 25/04, Parachinar 22/03, Bannu 26/06, Cherat 19/08 and D.I. Khan 28/10.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Parachinar Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

PDM won't allow Imran Khan to dissolve provincial ..

PDM won't allow Imran Khan to dissolve provincial assemblies for his ego: Ahsan ..

6 minutes ago
 Railways get 46 modern passenger coaches from Chin ..

Railways get 46 modern passenger coaches from China

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th November 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.