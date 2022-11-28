Cold, dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while very cold in upper parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

It said that fog in isolated pockets is likely to occur over Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, Peshawar and D.I. Khan districts, as well as over Peshawar to Swabi Motorway during late night and morning hours.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather occurred in the province, while very cold in hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 24/05, Chitral 20/07, Timergara 23/05, Dir 22/01, Mirkhani 18/02, Kalam 21/-2, Drosh 19/06, Saidu Sharif 23/02, Pattan 25/16, Malam Jabba 15/05, Takht Bhai 23/06, Kakul 22/04, Balakot 25/04, Parachinar 22/03, Bannu 26/06, Cherat 19/08 and D.I. Khan 28/10.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -02°C in Kalam.