Collation Govt Committed To Bringing Pakistan Back On Track Of Prosperity: Murtaza Abbasi

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Collation govt committed to bringing Pakistan back on track of prosperity: Murtaza Abbasi

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi Wednesday said that Imran Khan was brought following a special agenda in order to sabotage the economic development which was brought into the country during Nawaz Sharif's era.

He expressed these views while talking to the media during his visit to Mansehra along with PML-N leader Babar Khan Swati.

Murtaza Abbasi said that the collation government is committed to bringing Pakistan back on track with development and prosperity and also making all efforts in this regard.

The minister further said that the objective of the enemy forces was to bring political and economic instability and to fail the country in obtaining the IMF package through Imran Khan.

Murtaza Abbasi said that Imran Khan's denial to appear in the court, and attack on Islamabad and the judiciary was subjected to instability which would lead to the default of the country, he also started violence in politics.

While responding to a question Abbasi said that if some elements try to stand in front of law enforcement agencies, this attempt would lead the country toward civil war.

He said that Pakistan's enemies have not caused as much harm to the country as Imran Khan has done since stepping down from the position of prime minister, damaging the country's political and judicial system and its peace and security.

