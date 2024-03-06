Comedian Amanullah Khan Remembered On Death Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The fourth death anniversary of popular comedian Amanullah Khan was observed on Wednesday.
In a career spanning over 45 years, he performed in more than 2,000 plays, other than films and television shows.
Amanullah was regarded as one of the best comedians in the subcontinent.
He made a record of doing 860 shows in his career and was also honoured with the Pride of Performance Award in 2018 for his work.
Amanullah Khan died on March 6, 2020 due to kidney failure at a private hospital in Lahore.
