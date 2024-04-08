Commander Coast Calls On Sindh CM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 02:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Commander Coast Vice Admiral Raja Rab Nawaz called on the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House here on Monday.
They discussed the professional capabilities in the meeting, a CM's Spokesman said.
Recent Stories
President Zardari to address joint parliament on April 16
Pak vs NZ: Tickets’ sale opens across Pakistan today
Enthusiasts eagerly await total solar eclipse in North America
Always Up-to-Date: Enjoy the Latest Android Updates on Your Infinix NOTE 40 Seri ..
PSX witnesses rise as KSE-100 benchmark surges by 0.9 per cent
Pakistan’s likely squad for upcoming T20I series against New Zealand
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm common resolve to further strengthen ties
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2024
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest seven drug dealers with over four kg charras24 seconds ago
-
Hot and dry weather predicts across northern Sindh28 seconds ago
-
Eid ul Fitr prayer scheduled for 7:30 AM at central Eid Gah31 seconds ago
-
Mayor Arslan Sheikh prioritizes providing all necessary facilities to residents10 minutes ago
-
PM performs Umrah; prays for country's progress, oppressed Kashmiri, Palestinian Muslims10 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal for Pakistan's participation in Expo 2025 Osaka to achieve strategic objectives10 minutes ago
-
Dera rescue 1122 service cancels staff leaves for Eid ul Fitr11 minutes ago
-
16 arrested, narcotics, weapons recovered11 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to review progress on foreign-funded projects21 minutes ago
-
Human smuggler arrested21 minutes ago
-
Shalwar Kameez, Peshawar Chappal attract shoppers ahead of Eidul Fitr celebrations30 minutes ago
-
Awais sets April 23 deadline to curb power pilferage30 minutes ago