UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Assures To Resolve Issues Of Tribal People

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Commissioner assures to resolve issues of tribal people

Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday assured to resolve issues of tribal people on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday assured to resolve issues of tribal people on priority basis.

Talking to a delegation of Mohmand tribe here at his office, he said that being a tribal man he better knew the problems of tribal problems and could realize their miseries.

He assured the delegation that all the issues related to their areas would be resolved on priority and in case of any complaint, he would be available to take action.

The delegation led by renowned industrialist Ghulam Sarwar Mohmand appreciated the assurances of the Commissioner and hoped that under his command, their issues would be addressed.

Related Topics

Peshawar Man All

Recent Stories

Arab, foreign ambassadors delegation visits herita ..

Arab, foreign ambassadors delegation visits heritage, tourist attractions and ev ..

33 minutes ago
 Year of Sustainability will help accelerate UAE&#0 ..

Year of Sustainability will help accelerate UAE&#039;s transition towards a gree ..

33 minutes ago
 Imperial Oil to Invest $560Mln in Сanada's Larges ..

Imperial Oil to Invest $560Mln in Сanada's Largest Renewable Diesel Facility

13 minutes ago
 RTO continues operations against tax evaders

RTO continues operations against tax evaders

13 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi calls on Prime Minist ..

13 minutes ago
 Neither France nor allies at war with Russia: fore ..

Neither France nor allies at war with Russia: foreign ministry

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.