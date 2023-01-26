Commissioner assures to resolve issues of tribal people

Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday assured to resolve issues of tribal people on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud on Thursday assured to resolve issues of tribal people on priority basis.

Talking to a delegation of Mohmand tribe here at his office, he said that being a tribal man he better knew the problems of tribal problems and could realize their miseries.

He assured the delegation that all the issues related to their areas would be resolved on priority and in case of any complaint, he would be available to take action.

The delegation led by renowned industrialist Ghulam Sarwar Mohmand appreciated the assurances of the Commissioner and hoped that under his command, their issues would be addressed.