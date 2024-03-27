Commissioner Briefed About Cleanliness Drive
Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha said that all resources should be effectively utilized to provide the citizens with the best cleanliness facilities under the Clean Punjab campaign.
He said this during a briefing by the company management of the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company (BWMC) at the Commissioner's Office regarding the performance of the Company and the actions taken concerning the Clean Punjab campaign.
Additional Commissioner Jam Aftab, Chief Executive Officer of BWMC Naeem Akhtar, Chief Financial Officer of the company Imran Ashraf, Operations Manager of the company Imtiazullah and Assistant Operations Manager Amer Ismail were present at the occasion.
The CEO BWMC briefed the Commissioner on the Company's preparedness, operational mechanisms, manpower, vehicle monitoring system, procedures for public complaint resolution, union council micro units and future objectives. He informed about the Clean Punjab campaign, being stated as per the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, cleanliness operations are carried out in Union Councils where plots filled with old waste and debris are given top priority for cleaning using extra machinery. It was mentioned that the company has completed cleanliness operations in all 18 Union Councils so far.
Furthermore, it was mentioned that as part of the Clean Punjab campaign, camps are being set up during operations in Union Councils to raise public awareness, through which residents and shopkeepers are being informed about the Punjab government's cleanliness message.
He further explained that the Company had initiated the "Keep Dustbins Outside Every Shop" (Har Dukan Rakhay Kooradan) campaign to encourage cleanliness in the city and to make the business community understand their responsibility. The first phase targeted Circular Road, which has now been expanded to cover the entire city, resulting in improved cleanliness standards on Circular Road.
The Commissioner stated the company should play a key role in maintaining a sustainable sanitation system in line with public aspirations. He also mentioned that the company should ensure the provision of cleanliness facilities in collaboration with private housing societies through formal payment agreements. It was further stated that "Keep Dustbins Outside Every Shop" is the company's best initiative, and the company should devise practical strategies to implement it effectively throughout the city. In the next phase, company management will be directed to enforce regulations on segregating domestic waste and organic waste at food points and hotels within their business boundaries.
The Commissioner directed the company management to take effective measures promptly to address public complaints.
