Commissioner calls for devising rain contingency plan

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has directed for devising contingency plan and ensuring in time comprehensive arrangements to cope with expected rains and flood

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad division, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has directed for devising contingency plan and ensuring in time comprehensive arrangements to cope with expected rains and flood

Chairing a meeting here on Thursday, the Commissioner directed Deputy Commissioners and officials of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze districts to submit reports about preventive arrangements, situation of protective embankments, availability of required machinery and camps.

All necessary formalities must be completed prior to arrival of rains and floods and rescue and relief arrangements shall also be finalized keeping in view heavy rains and floods, he further instructed.

The commissioner stressed officials of irrigation department to specify the weak sites of embankment of river Indus and ensure their strengthening and pitching work while removal of zamindari bunds shall also be ensured.

They were directed to ensure de-silting and cleaning of canals and saline drains prior to arrival of rains and floods while keeping machinery required for drainage of water well maintained and in working position.

He directed Deputy Commissioner to visit protective embankments in the jurisdiction of their districts and submit report about their condition.

Earlier Deputy Commissioners of Shaheed Benazirabad, Naushehro Feroze and Sanghar Districts briefed about the arrangements made for ensuing floods and rains. Officials of departments of police, education, health, irrigation, livestock and representatives of NGOs also briefed the meeting and extended their cooperation.