Commissioner chairs meeting regarding supply of drinking water, shortage of water in downstream

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Ahsan Qureshi presided over a meeting regarding supply of clean water and shortage of water downstream.

Commissioner directed relevant officers to take necessary action including cleanliness of water ponds to ensure provision of healthy clean water to masses.

On this occasion, Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage informed that flow of water downstream has been increased after which quality of water downstream was improving while flow from Sukkur Barrage had been increased which will reach downstream soon.

On this occasion water expert member water commission Supreme Court of Pakistan Dr.Ahsan Siddiqui directed WASA officers to ensure usage of chlorine and hypochlorite for supply of water.

He asked people to not pay any attention to rumours circulating on social media about water and spreading panic.

He further informed that at present TDS level in Indus downstream was less dangerous than TDS level of many countries of the world, however we should have to take effective measures to make water healthier. He urged WASA to impose charges on different mineral water plants in the city and to install WASA Hypochlorite plant which could be helpful for WASA permanently while quality of water could be improved by repairing damaged water supply lines.

The meeting was attended among others by Deputy Commissioner Tariq Qureshi, Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage, Director General WASA Zeshan Malik and Executive Engineer WASA Supply and other officers.

APP/nsm