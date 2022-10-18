Commissioner chairs meeting, reviews progress of 14 development projects

(@FahadShabbir)

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar Tuesday chaired a meeting of Divisional Development Working Party and directed the development projects should be completed within the specific time so that the cost of the projects could not increase

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar Tuesday chaired a meeting of Divisional Development Working Party and directed the development projects should be completed within the specific time so that the cost of the projects could not increase.

In the meeting, 14 ongoing development projects of tehsil Yazman under the annual development programme were reviewed.

The commissioner directed that the construction process should be paced up and the officers should visit the field regularly. He said that the ongoing development projects should be completed on time and handed over to the relevant departments so that facilities could be provided to the public.

In the meeting, the estimates were approved after reviewing various development projects of Constituency PP-249 of Yazman. These projects include 14 schemes of Primary and secondary healthcare, water supply and sanitation, local government and community development, roads, irrigation and Planning and Development. The meeting was informed that funds of Rs.1221.755 million have been released for these projects.