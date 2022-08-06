Commissioner chairs peace committee meeting in Narowal

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Mansoor Qadir paid a detailed visit to Narowal district, along with Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid, District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz, here on Saturday

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Mansoor Qadir paid a detailed visit to Narowal district, along with Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid, District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz, here on Saturday.

They visited the central Imambargah Gulistan Zahra and attended the district peace committee meeting to discuss Muharram security arrangements. Others attending the meeting were Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Hanif, Assistant Commissioner Salman Ahmad Lone, members of the peace committee and ulema belonging to all schools of thought.

The commissioner told the peace committee meeting establishment of peace and law and order was the first priority of the government. He said it was a need of the hour to spread the message of love, peace and peace through ulema.

DC Narowal Shahid Farid said, "Muharram is a holy month that teaches us love, peace and tolerance, and its practical example is found in the sacrifices of martyrs of Karbala.

" The law-enforcement agencies are keeping a close eye on anti-state elements, he added.

The district peace committee members and others promised full cooperation with the district administration to maintain peace in the hold month.

The DC said majalis and processions would be monitored through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. They would be connected to the district control room and monitoring of the processions from every angle would be ensured through the control rooms, he added.

Later, Commissioner Mansoor Qadir, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed and Assistant Commissioner Salman Ahmed Lone visited THQ Hospital where they also inspected the dialysis unit and OPD including Emergency Ward.

The commissioner also visited Narowal Public school.