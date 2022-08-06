UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Chairs Peace Committee Meeting In Narowal

Sumaira FH Published August 06, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Commissioner chairs peace committee meeting in Narowal

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Mansoor Qadir paid a detailed visit to Narowal district, along with Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid, District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz, here on Saturday

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Gujranwala Division Mansoor Qadir paid a detailed visit to Narowal district, along with Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid, District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfaraz, here on Saturday.

They visited the central Imambargah Gulistan Zahra and attended the district peace committee meeting to discuss Muharram security arrangements. Others attending the meeting were Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammad Hanif, Assistant Commissioner Salman Ahmad Lone, members of the peace committee and ulema belonging to all schools of thought.

The commissioner told the peace committee meeting establishment of peace and law and order was the first priority of the government. He said it was a need of the hour to spread the message of love, peace and peace through ulema.

DC Narowal Shahid Farid said, "Muharram is a holy month that teaches us love, peace and tolerance, and its practical example is found in the sacrifices of martyrs of Karbala.

" The law-enforcement agencies are keeping a close eye on anti-state elements, he added.

The district peace committee members and others promised full cooperation with the district administration to maintain peace in the hold month.

The DC said majalis and processions would be monitored through closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. They would be connected to the district control room and monitoring of the processions from every angle would be ensured through the control rooms, he added.

Later, Commissioner Mansoor Qadir, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Fareed and Assistant Commissioner Salman Ahmed Lone visited THQ Hospital where they also inspected the dialysis unit and OPD including Emergency Ward.

The commissioner also visited Narowal Public school.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Visit Karbala Gujranwala Narowal Gulistan TV All From Government Love Muharram

Recent Stories

Imran decision to contest by-elections on 9 seats ..

Imran decision to contest by-elections on 9 seats illogical, waste of resources: ..

2 minutes ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

2 minutes ago
 DPO visits various 'Thalas', processions' routes t ..

DPO visits various 'Thalas', processions' routes to check security arrangements

2 minutes ago
 UK boy dies after life support stopped at end of l ..

UK boy dies after life support stopped at end of long legal battle

4 minutes ago
 SCCI welcomes withdrawal of fixed tax on small tra ..

SCCI welcomes withdrawal of fixed tax on small traders

4 minutes ago
 RDA making efforts to raise awareness against deng ..

RDA making efforts to raise awareness against dengue

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.