Commissioner Convinces Traders To Reduce Chicken Prices

Muhammad Irfan Published March 27, 2024 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Sargodha Division Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti took notice of the rising prices of chicken meat, during a meeting held at his office on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, Director Livestock, representatives of chicken Farmers and Traders Association, along with deputy commissioners of Khushab, Mianwali, and Bhakkar, attended the meeting.

The commissioner directed individuals associated with the broiler business to ensure effective implementation of orders and prescribed rates to reduce prices during the remaining days of Ramazan and on the days of Eidul Fitr. He emphasised that Ramazan is a month of blessings and mercy, urging every business person to contribute to providing relief to the public during these sacred times.

The broiler farms and traders announced an immediate reduction of Rs 10 per kilogram in the price of chicken meat, unanimously agreeing to further decrease prices to the possible extent in coming days. They said that due to the absence of a broiler market in Sargodha, rates were fixed according to Rawalpindi market. They promised that rates in Sargodha division would be Rs 10 less than those in Rawalpindi market.

They further explained that noted generally, broiler consumption decreases during Ramazan, leading to the production of lesser chicken on farms, but this year an extraordinary increase in prices is being observed due to an increase in consumption.

