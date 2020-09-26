UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Directs For Zero Tolerance During Anti Encroachment Drive

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 09:26 PM

Commissioner directs for zero tolerance during anti encroachment drive

Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has directed to adopt zero tolerance policy during anti encroachment campaign for 100 percent success of the drive

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has directed to adopt zero tolerance policy during anti encroachment campaign for 100 percent success of the drive.

He also directed the concerned departments to send their progress report daily to the Anti Encroachment Cell.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting held in District Council to review anti-encroachment campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabbi Cheema, Director Local Government Mian Aftab Ahmed, CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Zonal Administrator Auqaf Ayaz Mehmood Lashari, CEO MPC Naeem ullah Warrich, officers of PHA, PHATA, Irrigation were also present.

��Divisional Commissioner made it clear that retrieval of government lands from Qabza Mafia was a top priority in which the targets assigned to the concerned departments would be reviewed regularly.

He directed all the concerned departments to ensure completion of anti encroachment campaign within minimum time and in this connection, police force will also be provided during the operations.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Company Progress Muhammad Ali All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 1 Ceasefire Violation in Syria in ..

59 seconds ago

Van der Breggen completes worlds double with road ..

2 minutes ago

JI for allocating special seats for OPC in parliam ..

2 minutes ago

Sciver stars as England Women seal T20 series win ..

2 minutes ago

MD KWSB vows to resolve problems of traders, indus ..

2 minutes ago

Fayyaz Ilyas elected new Chairman of ABAD

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.