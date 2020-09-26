Commissioner directs for zero tolerance during anti encroachment drive

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali has directed to adopt zero tolerance policy during anti encroachment campaign for 100 percent success of the drive.

He also directed the concerned departments to send their progress report daily to the Anti Encroachment Cell.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting held in District Council to review anti-encroachment campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Director General FDA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabbi Cheema, Director Local Government Mian Aftab Ahmed, CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Zonal Administrator Auqaf Ayaz Mehmood Lashari, CEO MPC Naeem ullah Warrich, officers of PHA, PHATA, Irrigation were also present.

��Divisional Commissioner made it clear that retrieval of government lands from Qabza Mafia was a top priority in which the targets assigned to the concerned departments would be reviewed regularly.

He directed all the concerned departments to ensure completion of anti encroachment campaign within minimum time and in this connection, police force will also be provided during the operations.