Commissioner expresses concern over presence of polio virus in environmental sample

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbass Baloch,expressing concern over positive results of polio virus in environmental samples and said that polio was a serious issue and all stakeholders should work together to provide healthy environment to the people. .

Chairing a meeting regarding polio virus here on Tuesday, the commissioner directed to ascertain causes of refusal cases at union council level during anti polio vaccination campaigns and to revise micro plans to achieve 100 percent target.

He asked the officers concerned to initiate action against those who were found negligent of duties during anti polio drive.

Health was a top priority of the government, he said and added that comprehensive strategy should also be adopted not only for polio but for Dengue fever, Typhoid and other diseases as well.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro to ensure anti mosquito spray at union council level.

The meeting was attended among others by the Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon, the Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, representative of World Health Organizations and officials of other concerned departments.