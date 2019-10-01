UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Commissioner Expresses Concern Over Presence Of Polio Virus In Environmental Sample

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Commissioner expresses concern over presence of polio virus in environmental sample

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad, Muhammad Abbass Baloch,expressing concern over positive results of polio virus in environmental samples and said that polio was a serious issue and all stakeholders should work together to provide healthy environment to the people. .

  Chairing a meeting regarding polio virus here on Tuesday, the commissioner directed to ascertain causes of refusal cases at union council level during anti polio vaccination campaigns and to revise micro plans to achieve 100 percent target.

  He asked the officers concerned to initiate action against those who were found negligent of duties during anti polio drive.

  Health was a top priority of the government, he said and added that comprehensive strategy should also be adopted not only for polio but for Dengue fever, Typhoid and other diseases as well.

He directed the Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro to ensure anti mosquito spray at union council level.

The meeting was attended among others by the Additional Commissioner Tahir Ali Memon, the Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh, representative of World Health Organizations and officials of other concerned departments.

Related Topics

World Dengue Polio Hyderabad All Government Top

Recent Stories

Germany Slams Iran's Revolutionary Guards Chief fo ..

17 minutes ago

Hope for Peace as Russia Set to Host China, US, Pa ..

17 minutes ago

Package Delivery Service UPS Says Approved to Oper ..

20 minutes ago

Finland Wants to Boost Cross-Border Cooperation Wi ..

20 minutes ago

Blaze Hits F-35 Component Production Site in Luxem ..

20 minutes ago

UAE has developed strategy to keep pace with globa ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.