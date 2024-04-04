Open Menu

Commissioner For Achieving Cotton Cultivation Targets In Division

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Division’s Commissioner Silwat Saeed has said that under the Cotton Action Plan 2024-25, all available resources should be utilised under a comprehensive strategy to achieve the goal of cotton cultivation across the division.

The acquisition of cotton crop targets will prove to be a game changer in the revival of the textile sector.

She said that the cotton action plan is very important for promotion of cotton cultivation in Punjab province for the revival of the ginning and textile industry and the stability of the country's economy, besides increasing the agricultural income of the farmers.

She expressed these views while presiding over the meeting of the Divisional Cotton Crop Management Committee Faisalabad regarding the achievement of cotton cultivation goals here Thursday.

Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad, Chaudhry Abdul Hameed, Deputy Director Chaudhry Khalid Mehmood, Director Plant Protection Faisalabad, Dr. Amir Rasool, Director, Research Information Unit Faisalabad, Dr. Asif Ali, Director Agriculture, Irrigation Reform, Muhammad Asim Rafiq, progressive farmers, officers and representatives of pesticide companies were present in the meeting.

The commissioner said that the incumbent Federal and provincial governments were utilizing all available resources for cotton cultivation, better maintenance and increase in per acre production.

She said that increasing the per acre production of cotton crop is the most important need of the hour, for which the division and district administration, agriculture department and other stakeholders are making joint efforts.

Earlier, briefing the meeting, Director Agriculture Chaudhry Abdul Hameed said that cotton cultivation targets have been achieved in all the districts of Faisalabad division.

He further informed that in all the four districts of Faisalabad division, cotton cultivation has been completed on an area of more than 40,000 acres.

He further informed that a comprehensive strategy has been prepared for timely availability of standard agricultural inputs including pesticides, fertilizers and canal water to farmers.

On the occasion, the farmer representatives demanded the government to immediately announce the cotton support price Rs 12,000 per maund.

They expressed hope that with favorable weather conditions, hard work of farmers and technical guidance of agricultural experts, it will be possible to achieve the production targets.

