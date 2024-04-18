Commissioner For Stern Action Against Dengue Larvae
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan directed officers concerned to speed up action against dengue larvae to prevent dengue threat after recent rain spell.
Addressing a rally to create awareness among dengue here on Thursday, the commissioner said that dengue threat has been increased after recent rainy spell. She said that without participation of people especially youngsters, the campaign could not be made successful. She urged people to keep environment clean and dry around them.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer said that comprehensive screening and spray has been started to eradicate dengue larvae.
He said that health department has been given special task of checking at sensitive places.
The DC maintained that special wards have fixed at all hospitals for dengue patients adding that FIRs were being registered against commercial building owners over violations of dengue standard operating procedure (SoP).
City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, CEO Health Dr Faisal, Dr Atta Ulrehman, Deputy Director Iram Saleemi and a large number of students and civil society members were also participated in the rally.
