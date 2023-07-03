Commissioner for upgrading of parks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Monday directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to complete repair, maintenance and renovation of parks and greenbelts in the city.

In a meeting held here on Monday, the Commissioner directed the PHA senior officer for regular visiting of green areas in the city and upgrading the Canal Park, Samundri road for citizens and families.

She further directed for plantation in monsoon, and took measures on the patternof plantation model in district Jhang. Repair and maintenance of swings in parksand quality paints should also be done, she directed.