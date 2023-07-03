Open Menu

Commissioner For Upgrading Of Parks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Commissioner for upgrading of parks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Silwat Saeed on Monday directed the Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) to complete repair, maintenance and renovation of parks and greenbelts in the city.

In a meeting held here on Monday, the Commissioner directed the PHA senior officer for regular visiting of green areas in the city and upgrading the Canal Park, Samundri road for citizens and families.

She further directed for plantation in monsoon, and took measures on the patternof plantation model in district Jhang. Repair and maintenance of swings in parksand quality paints should also be done, she directed.

Related Topics

Road Jhang Samundri

Recent Stories

RAKEZ signs MoU with ICFA to foster trade and inno ..

RAKEZ signs MoU with ICFA to foster trade and innovation in food and agriculture

1 minute ago
 UAE Government and HPE launch GovTech

UAE Government and HPE launch GovTech

2 minutes ago
 First UAE Ambassador to Organisation international ..

First UAE Ambassador to Organisation internationale de la Francophonie presents ..

32 minutes ago
 After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds val ..

After Pakistan’s deal with IMF, dollar sheds value against rupee

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for ..

Sharjah Art Foundation announces summer school for children and adults

47 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askar ..

Khadija Shah’s judicial remand extended in Askari Tower attack case

53 minutes ago
PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI infla ..

PM Shehbaz, Dar hail stock market surge, CPI inflation declines

58 minutes ago
 PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

PM condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden

1 hour ago
 Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended m ..

Final Communique of the Extraordinary Open-Ended meeting of the OIC Executive Co ..

2 hours ago
 3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framewor ..

3U1M: Superior University’s Distinctive Framework with Four Specialized Stream ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting ..

Abu Dhabi to host Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition on 2 ..

3 hours ago
 WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter He ..

WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan