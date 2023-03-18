UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Hazara Chairs KDA Board Of Director's 13th Meeting

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Commissioner Hazara chairs KDA board of director's 13th meeting

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Amir Sultan Tarin Saturday chaired the 13th meeting of the Board of Directors of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) at the Commissioner's office in Abbottabad.

During the meeting, the Chairman and Director General of KDA briefed the participants on the steps being taken for the development of tourism in the area and discussions were held on various aspects and points related to other matters.

On this occasion, Commissioner Hazara has said that during the upcoming season, measures should be taken to provide tourists with every possible facility. He said that in light of the orders of the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), no illegal constructions will be allowed.

Amir Sultan directed National Highway Authority (NHA) officials to conduct a survey of both sides of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) as soon as possible to indicate available land for construction can be presented on the map.

The Commissioner Hazara Division asked to forward the pending map chart to the technical committee immediately for approval. It was also reported in the meeting that a Jeep terminal has been built in Naran to control traffic flow and facilitate tourists, where Jeeps are available for various points.

The meeting was attended by various members including the Chairman of the KDA, Dr. Amjad Zaman Khan, Director General Tariq Khan, Chief Conservator of Forests Hazara, Muhammad Yousuf Khan, and board members Sahibzada Shoaib Khan, Mufti Zahid Idris, Amer Munir, and Manshera's Deputy Commissioner.

Captain Shahid Bilal Rao and SSP Investigation Janis Khan were also present via video link from Peshawar, along with officials from the departments of Environment and Wildlife.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Peshawar Peshawar High Court Abbottabad Traffic NHA Mufti From Jeep

Recent Stories

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s Na ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s National Day reception

2 hours ago
 Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions i ..

Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions in Italy

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with French Presid ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, political ..

2 hours ago
 Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039; ..

Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039;s heritage: Mariam Almheiri

3 hours ago
 HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.