ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division Amir Sultan Tarin Saturday chaired the 13th meeting of the Board of Directors of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) at the Commissioner's office in Abbottabad.

During the meeting, the Chairman and Director General of KDA briefed the participants on the steps being taken for the development of tourism in the area and discussions were held on various aspects and points related to other matters.

On this occasion, Commissioner Hazara has said that during the upcoming season, measures should be taken to provide tourists with every possible facility. He said that in light of the orders of the Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC), no illegal constructions will be allowed.

Amir Sultan directed National Highway Authority (NHA) officials to conduct a survey of both sides of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) as soon as possible to indicate available land for construction can be presented on the map.

The Commissioner Hazara Division asked to forward the pending map chart to the technical committee immediately for approval. It was also reported in the meeting that a Jeep terminal has been built in Naran to control traffic flow and facilitate tourists, where Jeeps are available for various points.

The meeting was attended by various members including the Chairman of the KDA, Dr. Amjad Zaman Khan, Director General Tariq Khan, Chief Conservator of Forests Hazara, Muhammad Yousuf Khan, and board members Sahibzada Shoaib Khan, Mufti Zahid Idris, Amer Munir, and Manshera's Deputy Commissioner.

Captain Shahid Bilal Rao and SSP Investigation Janis Khan were also present via video link from Peshawar, along with officials from the departments of Environment and Wildlife.