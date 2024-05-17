Open Menu

Rana Sanaullah Urges All Political Parties To Play Constructive Role For Democracy In Parliament

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2024 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah Friday asked Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazal Ur Rehman that he must come to the 'negotiation table' if he believed in democracy and the supremacy of the law.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that any attempt to create chaos and anarchy through agitation would be resisted, adding that the government would neither permit anyone to cross the limits of democratic freedom nor allow misuse of democratic rights to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the country.

He urged all political parties, including the JUI-F party, to play a constructive role for democracy in parliament.

He again invited opposition parties to hold “unconditional talks” with the government, saying, "Negotiations are the best part of the democratic process, and complex problems are resolved when two sides hear each other."

To another question about PML-N party policies, Rana Sanaullah said, "The PML-N Punjab chapter has requested Nawaz Sharif to resume the party presidency, citing his leadership as crucial for the party’s success."

While expressing confidence in party leadership, he said, "We are all united, and a resolution was passed in which we requested Nawaz Sharif to once again lead the party in this hour."

