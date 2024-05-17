PM Invites Chinese Firm To Invest In Mining; Assures Maximum Facilitation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A delegation of Chinese firm MCC Tongsin Resources led by Chairman Wang Jaichen called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday whom he invited to invest in Pakistan's mining sector and manufacturing of export goods.
The prime minister assured the delegation that his government would extend all-out facilitation to the company from minerals exploration, and processing to the export of goods.
He instructed the relevant Federal ministers and officers to continue consultation with the Chinese firm, taking the Balochistan chief minister, provincial departments and stakeholders onboard.
The delegation members reposed trust in the prime minister's leadership and expressed keen interest in enhancing their investment in Pakistan's mining and minerals sectors.
The company delegation briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz about construction of a mineral park in Pakistan and their future investment plans.
The prime minister welcomed the Chinese firm and highlighted the priority steps by his government to promote foreign investment in Pakistan.
He said that being a time-tested friend, China supported Pakistan in every difficult hour for which the Pakistani nation was grateful to Chinese leadership and people.
Federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Dr Musaddik Malik, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Jam Kamal Khan and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea
Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz urges PML-N's role for AJK progress, public relief27 minutes ago
-
Call for measures in areas at risk of flood to avert loss of lives properties in upcoming monsoon11 hours ago
-
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea11 hours ago
-
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea11 hours ago
-
KP Governor; Aftab Sherpao discuss political situation of KP12 hours ago
-
LHC summons committee responsible for appointing judges to special courts12 hours ago
-
Pakistan embassy in Brussels hosts panel discussion on science diplomacy for improved health outcome ..12 hours ago
-
PM congratulates newly elected AEMEND's office-bearers12 hours ago
-
Levies officers promoted in Kohat12 hours ago
-
Dual citizenship not disqualification for judge: IHC12 hours ago
-
Road block case: Court confirms interim bail of Fawad Chaudhry12 hours ago
-
Chinese CG vows to further strengthen all weather strategic cooperative partnership with Pakistan12 hours ago