Open Menu

PM Invites Chinese Firm To Invest In Mining; Assures Maximum Facilitation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 11:00 AM

PM invites Chinese firm to invest in mining; assures maximum facilitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) A delegation of Chinese firm MCC Tongsin Resources led by Chairman Wang Jaichen called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Friday whom he invited to invest in Pakistan's mining sector and manufacturing of export goods.

The prime minister assured the delegation that his government would extend all-out facilitation to the company from minerals exploration, and processing to the export of goods.

He instructed the relevant Federal ministers and officers to continue consultation with the Chinese firm, taking the Balochistan chief minister, provincial departments and stakeholders onboard.

The delegation members reposed trust in the prime minister's leadership and expressed keen interest in enhancing their investment in Pakistan's mining and minerals sectors.

The company delegation briefed Prime Minister Shehbaz about construction of a mineral park in Pakistan and their future investment plans.

The prime minister welcomed the Chinese firm and highlighted the priority steps by his government to promote foreign investment in Pakistan.

He said that being a time-tested friend, China supported Pakistan in every difficult hour for which the Pakistani nation was grateful to Chinese leadership and people.

Federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Dr Musaddik Malik, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Jam Kamal Khan and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister China Company From Government Ahad Cheema

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia push ..

Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast

11 hours ago
 SPSC announces final results of Combined Competiti ..

SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020

11 hours ago
 Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in seriou ..

Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition

11 hours ago
 Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cot ..

Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target

11 hours ago
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arre ..

Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests

11 hours ago
 Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea

11 hours ago
 'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer sus ..

'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting

11 hours ago
 Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat mo ..

Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move

11 hours ago
 Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal ..

Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea

11 hours ago
 Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abort ..

Cannes film shocks with fairy-tale horror on abortion

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan