Commissioner Orders 100pc Recovery Of DMC Fee From Defaulters
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 06:54 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed has directed the administration of Divisional Model College (DMC) to ensure 100 per cent recovery of fee from defaulters.
During a briefing here on Saturday, she said that quality education was need of the hour.
Therefore the college administration should concentrate on provision of quality education in addition to ensuring character building of students.
She said teachers should update themselves according to present-day requirements and allocate one period for teaching holy Quran with its translation to the college students. She directed the college administration to monitor performance of teachers and call explanations from those whose students show unsatisfactory results.
DMC Principal Prof Muhammad Yasin Mirza and others were also present.
