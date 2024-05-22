Open Menu

Commissioner Pays Rich Tribute To Nawab Sadiq On 58th Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 05:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) To pay tribute to the services of Mohsin-e-Pakistan Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi V, the last ruler of Bahawalpur State, a ceremony was held at Ghulam Muhammad Ghotvi Hall, Abbasia Campus, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur to mark his 58th death anniversary.

Chief Guest Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nadir Chatha while addressing the event said that he was pleased that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is paying tribute to a humanitarian and education-friendly personality.

He said he had read a lot about Nawab Sahib and the state of Bahawalpur, but he came here and saw his services practically.

Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi was Pakistan's benefactor, and great nations remember their benefactors. Nawab Sadiq rendered valuable services to promote education, health, infrastructure, and democratic values. Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar said that Nawab Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi laid the foundation of many prestigious educational institutions.

Be it support in the national treasury at the time of the establishment of Pakistan or defense of the newly formed country in the form of army, gifts of palaces for offices, the Nawab of Bahawalpur assisted the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

His aim was not only to provide better education, health, sports and tourism facilities in his state Bahawalpur, but also took practical steps to promote education in other areas of Pakistan.

From Madrasa Uloom Diniyat to Jamia Abbasia and then Jamia Islamia, today the Islamia University of Bahawalpur is the realization of his dream.

Nawab of Bahawalpur was a visionary ruler who not only dedicated his state to Pakistan but also supported Quaid-e-Azam in running it after the establishment of Pakistan.

He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has established a Sadiq Chair to pay tribute to the services of Nawab Sir Sadiq and to further his efforts.

