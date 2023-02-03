Commissioner reviews development work at Samanabad underpass

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday visited the Samanabad Underpass project to inspect the development work.

During his visit, the commissioner was briefed by the Lahore Development Authority Chief Engineer II Mazhar Hussain Khan about the pace of the work.

Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Murtaza and other officers were also present.

The commissioner directed the Lahore Development Authority and line departments to devise a planto work round-the-clock to complete it before schedule.