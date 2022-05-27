Commissioner reviews developmental work

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) ::Commissioner Malakand Division, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai Friday chaired a meeting that was convened to review progress of ongoing development works in various universities of the division.

The meeting was attended by Vice Chancellors of various universities, Project Directors and concerned officials of Swat, Chitral, Buner, Shangla, Malakand, Upper Dir and Lower Dir universities.

A detailed briefing was also given to commissioner Malakand regarding financial and development matters related to universities.

Presiding over the meeting, commissioner directed to ensure timely progress in development works and instructed concerned Deputy Commissioners and district administration to provide assistance to universities in acquiring land and starting development work.

He expressed resolve that problems faced by universities would be addressed. He also directed administration of Chitral University to ensure timely completion of the project.