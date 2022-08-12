Commissioner reviews relief activities in rain hit areas of Kohlu

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2022 | 08:34 PM

Commissioner Sibi Division Balach Aziz Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review measures of relief activities in rain hit areas of Kohlu

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sibi Division Balach Aziz Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review measures of relief activities in rain hit areas of Kohlu.

The meeting was attended by the officials concerned where the officers of all the departments gave a detailed briefing to the Commissioner about their departments.

Later, Balach Aziz along with Deputy Commissioner Kohlu Qurban Magsi, talking to the journalists about the situation of the rains and the measures taken by the administration, said that the rains have caused severe damage to the roads, standing crops and livestock.

He said that the district administration, Kohlu, initially distributed relief materials to the affected families, including tents, food items and necessities.

He said that six people died in the district due to rains and the families of the deceased have been compensated Rs one million announced by the provincial government.

He said that a committee had been formed to collect the data of damaged houses, crop damage and cattle deaths due to rains, which would soon prepare its report and submit to concerned department for provision of relief to flood victims.

He said that there was a problem in the provision of medical facilities due to the lack of medical staff and requested for appointment of doctors in DHQ Kohlu.

He said that the people of the area were depended on the livestock profession and it has been badly affected by the recent rains. Hundreds of cattle have been washed away in flood channels.

He urged the department concerned to provide heavy machinery for the construction and repair of the roads and to remove the stones and mudslides that fell on the road.

