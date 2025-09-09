Commissioner Reviews Relief, Rescue Measures
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2025 | 07:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Maryam Khan on Tuesday visited various flood-affected areas of Nankana Sahib to review ongoing relief and rescue operations being carried out under the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
During her visit to Bachoki Par, Nawan Kot, and Heda flood relief camps, the Commissioner traveled by rescue boat to reach marooned localities including Bachoki Par, Dhari Gujran, and Dhari Goraya. She met with flood-affected families, distributed ration and fodder, and inspected relief activities on the ground.
Briefing the Commissioner, the Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib informed that the district administration is providing three-time cooked meals daily to around 6,000 flood victims, while 6,208 fodder bags have also been distributed for livestock.
Commissioner Maryam Khan revealed that floodwaters have inundated 121 villages in the riverine belt of Nankana Sahib, affecting more than 36,000 people and damaging crops spread over 40,000 acres. She said the district administration has set up nine relief points while the Health Department has established 30 medical camps, where over 9,000 patients have been treated. Additionally, 19 veterinary camps have provided medical care to more than 51,200 animals.
She added that so far, over 11,000 people and 20,000 animals have been rescued and shifted to safer locations. “On the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, all possible facilities are being extended to the flood-hit population. Protection of lives and early rehabilitation of victims is the government’s foremost priority,” she emphasized.
