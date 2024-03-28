Commissioner to provide job opportunities for rehabilitated drug users

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Commissioner has taken action to provide job training and employment opportunities for local drug users as they progress through rehabilitation and achieve recovery from addiction.

While paying a visit to the center here Thursday, Maryyam Khan directed to the administration prepare a list of the addicted people keeping in view their interest and ability in a particular field to accommodate them in the future after rehabilitation.

She said the addicts face social discrimination and the new program would enable them to survive independently to make ends meet.

She held an awareness walk and planted saplings on the occasion along with the drug users and official staff. She talked with the addicted people and inquired about the problems they were facing.

She said a comprehensive plan was being prepared with the help of the Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), social welfare institutions and philanthropists for making addicted persons productive for society after restoring their senses.

"We have to save our society from the curse of the abuse now and in the future", she remarked.