Commissioner To Provide Job Opportunities For Rehabilitated Drug Users
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2024) The Commissioner has taken action to provide job training and employment opportunities for local drug users as they progress through rehabilitation and achieve recovery from addiction.
While paying a visit to the center here Thursday, Maryyam Khan directed to the administration prepare a list of the addicted people keeping in view their interest and ability in a particular field to accommodate them in the future after rehabilitation.
She said the addicts face social discrimination and the new program would enable them to survive independently to make ends meet.
She held an awareness walk and planted saplings on the occasion along with the drug users and official staff. She talked with the addicted people and inquired about the problems they were facing.
She said a comprehensive plan was being prepared with the help of the Technical education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), social welfare institutions and philanthropists for making addicted persons productive for society after restoring their senses.
"We have to save our society from the curse of the abuse now and in the future", she remarked.
Recent Stories
PCB dismisses FICA's claims of unpaid dues in PSL
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 March 2024
Niger says US to submit plan to 'disengage' troops
Venezuelan opposition registers unknown poll contender after obstacles
Van Aert breaks collarbone, ribs in Flanders fall
Russian attacks kill three as Ukraine calls for more air defence
Climate change is messing with how we measure time: study
Minister discusses bilateral issues with Turkiye Ambassador
Urdu poet Safiya Shamim remembered on birth anniversary
Turbat attack martyr laid to rest with full military honours
Police break up Togo opposition event: AFP journalists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pediatric ICU inaugurated at Hayatabad Medical Complex9 minutes ago
-
Leopard poachers penalized for illegal hunting9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inaugurates Kotmomin office:19 minutes ago
-
PRCS provides clean water access to 314,167 flood affectees19 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 61 drug peddlers; 17 kg narcotics recovered19 minutes ago
-
20 candidates to contest Senate polls for 12 seats from Sindh29 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held, 6kg hash seized29 minutes ago
-
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi arrives Peshawar29 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 20 kg drugs; arrests seven29 minutes ago
-
FIA conducts 11 raids against elements involved in sales of fake medicines39 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist killed59 minutes ago
-
Detained accused killed in firing in police line hospital59 minutes ago