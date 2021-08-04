Commissioner urges Ulemas to strictly follow the COVID-19 SOPs

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Commissioner Shafique Mahesar Wednesday directed administrator Sukkur and TMA Khairpur and Ghotki to ensure the required arrangements during the Muharram-ul-Haram .

Presiding over a meeting here at his office, the commissioner urged Ulemas to strictly follow the COVID-19 SOPs and said vaccination centres would also be set up on their advice.

He also urged them to convince general public through their sermons to get vaccinated.

Mahesar said the special cleanliness and lighting arrangements would be made at and around Imambargahs and on the procession routes, while Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh has been given instructions for supply of water. He added that peace committees were already formed at district level comprising scholars from all schools of thought.