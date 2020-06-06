Commissioner visits GBS, reviews implementation on SOPs

UrduPoint.com
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Commissioner Dr Farah Masood accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh visited the Model General Bus Stand Sargodha on Saturday.

She reviewed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the bus stand.

The Commissioner appreciated the good management of General Bus Stand and inspected the transport sheds, reviewed the new fares and availability of sanitizer.

She directed the transporters to provide maximum facilities to passengers and ensure social distance and sick people should not be allowed to travel.

During the visit, Secretary DRTA Farooq Haider Aziz apprised about the details of Phase III expansion project of General Bus Stand under construction at a cost of Rs 97 million and construction of Model Jamia Masjid at General Bus Stand.

AC Sargodha Umar Draz Gondal, President Transport Association Malik Rabb Nawaz Kachila, President General Bus Stand Trade Association Raja Muhammad Yaqoob, General Secretary Transport Association Sardar Muhammad Ijaz Baloch,Administrator Ghous Khan, Transporter and other concerned persons were alsopresent on the occasion.

