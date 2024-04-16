Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib To Review Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 08:22 PM

Commissioner visits Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib to review facilities

Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday visited the Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib to review the facilities provided to Sikh pilgrims attending the Baisakhi festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday visited the Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib to review the facilities provided to Sikh pilgrims attending the Baisakhi festival.

RPO Sheikhupura Athar Ismail, DC Sheikhupura Dr. Waqar Khan, DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Marwat, and other officials accompanied him.

A total of 2,476 Sikh pilgrims have arrived at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda to perform religious rituals. The religious ceremonies for Sikh pilgrims at Sacha Sauda are ongoing, and as per the schedule, the pilgrims will return to Nankana Sahib from Sacha Sauda today.

The Commissioner Lahore and RPO Sheikhupura inspected the arrangements and also paid their respects at the Gurdwara Sahib with the Sikh pilgrims.

The DC and DPO Sheikhupura briefed the commissioner on the monitoring from the CCTV control room.

The Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the security and municipal arrangements for the Sikh guests. Extensive parking arrangements have been made for the pilgrims, and medical, rescue, and information centers have also been established. He clarified that all departments are present at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib to facilitate the yatrees.

Related Topics

Lahore Sheikhupura Nankana Sahib Muhammad Ali All From

Recent Stories

LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candi ..

LHC sets aside victory notification of PML-N candidate from NA-81

4 minutes ago
 11 ACE employees get promotion

11 ACE employees get promotion

4 minutes ago
 Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers

Dera police arrested 2 drug peddlers

4 minutes ago
 Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessi ..

Rs.225,000 fine imposed on selling Roti at excessive price

5 minutes ago
 Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staf ..

Bangladesh rope in Pak spin great to coaching staff ahead of T20 WC

5 minutes ago
 Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop ..

Power Cutback at Neelum-Jhelum Dam: Pressure Drop Forces 530 MW Reduction

5 minutes ago
Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchard ..

Torrential rains affect wheat crop, fruits orchards in KP

9 minutes ago
 Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire n ..

Replacement of outdated lines, solar scheme dire need, says MD WASA

9 minutes ago
 Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settl ..

Revenue department Abbottabad resolves urban settlement issues

9 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest managem ..

Farmers advised to adopt pre, post harvest management for wheat crop

5 minutes ago
 Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan

Bilawal meets PPP delegation from Gilgit-Baltistan

5 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister

Azerbaijani ambassador calls on Defence Minister

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan