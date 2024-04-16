Commissioner Visits Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib To Review Facilities
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 08:22 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Lahore Divisional Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday visited the Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib to review the facilities provided to Sikh pilgrims attending the Baisakhi festival.
RPO Sheikhupura Athar Ismail, DC Sheikhupura Dr. Waqar Khan, DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Marwat, and other officials accompanied him.
A total of 2,476 Sikh pilgrims have arrived at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda to perform religious rituals. The religious ceremonies for Sikh pilgrims at Sacha Sauda are ongoing, and as per the schedule, the pilgrims will return to Nankana Sahib from Sacha Sauda today.
The Commissioner Lahore and RPO Sheikhupura inspected the arrangements and also paid their respects at the Gurdwara Sahib with the Sikh pilgrims.
The DC and DPO Sheikhupura briefed the commissioner on the monitoring from the CCTV control room.
The Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the security and municipal arrangements for the Sikh guests. Extensive parking arrangements have been made for the pilgrims, and medical, rescue, and information centers have also been established. He clarified that all departments are present at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib to facilitate the yatrees.
