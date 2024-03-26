Open Menu

Commissioner Visits Office BISE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Commissioner visits office BISE

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division and Chairman Bahawalpur board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Nadir Chatha visited the office of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur.

During the visit, Commissioner Bahawalpur was briefed on the finances, examinations, security, sports, and other administrative matters of the Bahawalpur Board.

Board Secretary Muhammad Shahbaz Tahir, Controller Examinations Asma Qasim, Audit Officer Mazhar Baig, and other administrative officers attended the briefing.

Commissioner Bahawalpur directed for further transparency in the examination system and initiatives to make it easier for students.

He instructed the officials to ensure the timely conduct of exam and the announcement of results. He emphasized that all matters should be carried out in accordance with the rules and regulations.

