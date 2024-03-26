Commissioner Visits Office BISE
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 26, 2024 | 05:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Commissioner Bahawalpur Division and Chairman Bahawalpur board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Nadir Chatha visited the office of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Bahawalpur.
During the visit, Commissioner Bahawalpur was briefed on the finances, examinations, security, sports, and other administrative matters of the Bahawalpur Board.
Board Secretary Muhammad Shahbaz Tahir, Controller Examinations Asma Qasim, Audit Officer Mazhar Baig, and other administrative officers attended the briefing.
Commissioner Bahawalpur directed for further transparency in the examination system and initiatives to make it easier for students.
He instructed the officials to ensure the timely conduct of exam and the announcement of results. He emphasized that all matters should be carried out in accordance with the rules and regulations.
Recent Stories
Governor State Bank inaugurates AL Habib Exchange Company
Light it Up with vivo V30 5G: Now Available in Pakistan
Five Chinese nationals killed in Shangla suicide attack
Pakistan to tour Australia for white-ball series in November
Pakistan Foreign Secretary conveys condolences to Russia after Moscow terror att ..
LHC grants permission to Monis Elahi to contest by-elections
Baltimore bridge collapses due to ship collision
PCB offers national team head coach role to Luke Ronchi
Security forces thwart terrorist attack on Pakistan Naval Base in Turbat
Family's maintenance allowance case: Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal di ..
Faisalabad police arrest suspects in fatal Kite string killing of youth
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC orders to remove clauses of ATA in case of kidnapping, firing2 minutes ago
-
RPO hold “Open Court” to address public grievances2 minutes ago
-
Drugs recovered during raids in Peshawar, Mardan2 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Swabi road accident2 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio immunization drive kicks off in Sukkur2 minutes ago
-
Armed bandits looted 02 persons in Taxila11 minutes ago
-
Measures for creating awareness among public against TB: Expert doctors11 minutes ago
-
Minister for Maritime Affairs visits KPT, holds meeting with officers12 minutes ago
-
LWMC holds cleanliness awareness event in school12 minutes ago
-
RWMC disposes of over 20,000 tons of garbage during the “Suthra Punjab “drive12 minutes ago
-
World Water Day marked at UET12 minutes ago
-
BISP retailer arrested on complaints12 minutes ago