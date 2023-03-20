UrduPoint.com

Commissioner Visits Pirwadhai Bus Stand To Review Cleanliness Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Monday visited Pirwadhai General Bus Stand and reviewed cleanliness arrangements.

The Commissioner visited different corners of the bus stand and directed the authorities concerned to provide all possible facilities to the passengers.

He expressed his annoyance over poor cleanliness condition particularly in washrooms. Zero tolerance policy would be adopted on cleanliness arrangements, he added.

The Commissioner also visited the hotel located at Pirwadhai General Bus Stand and reprimanded the hotel management for lack of facilities and poor cleanliness in the hotel.

During the visit, he inquired about the facilities from the passengers.

He said all-out efforts would be made to provide high quality facilities to the passengers at Pirwadhai General Bus Stand.

Encroachments would be eliminated from IGP Road particularly from Rawalpindi side, the Commissioner said.

Later, he also visited the Pirwadhai petrol pump and directed the management to ensure cleanliness at the petrol pump and in its surrounding areas.

