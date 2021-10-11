Communication committee seeks details of Peshawar- DI Khan motorways, Swat Expressway

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Standing Committee on Communication and Works of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday reviewed progress on different motorways and roads in the province and sought details from the department.

The meeting chaired by Amir Farzand Khan was briefed by Managing Director KP Highways Authority about Swat Expressway, Peshawar – DI Khan, Swat – Bunner and Khawazakhel – Basham motorways and the future prospects of these projects of immense importance.

Amir Farzand Khan directed Communication department to brief members of the committee about the projects in next meeting and also directed Planning and Development department to brief the committee about pros and cons of execution of these projects on public-private partnership.

The committee also sought a detailed report on on-going and completed projects in PK-70 and PK 71. It also expressed displeasure over slow pace of work on different roads in merged districts of Mohmand and Khyber and summoned relevant officials in next committee meeting for a briefing.

The meeting was attended by committee members Shafiq Sher Afridi, Mohammad Idress, Mian Nisar Gul and Ayesha Bibi while MPAs Ahmed Kundi, Khushdil Khan and Badsha Saleh attended the meeting as guest members.

Secretary Communication and Works department, Managing Director Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority, Assistant Advocate General and other officials of the relevant department also participated in the meeting.