Community-based education centers to control dropout rate, enhance literacy in tribal distts: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Education Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Khan Tarakai has said that several important projects, including community-based education centers, sabawoon school Initiative, rented building schools programs, and others, will be launched to control dropout rates and to increase literacy rates in tribal districts.

He said, "Students in tribal districts will be provided access to quality education and employment opportunities under new and ongoing projects. The provision of facilities in schools will be ensured, and measures will be taken to address the shortage of teachers."

He expressed these views during a meeting with Managing Director (MD) of Merged Areas Education Foundation, Mian Ainullah, Special Secretary Energy and Power, Tashfeen Haider on Wednesday.

Mian Ainullah briefed the Education Minister on the foundation's programs and said, "Merged Areas Education Foundation is taking revolutionary steps to promote education at the grassroots level in all tribal districts and sub-divisions. Our programs, including Literacy for All, Community-Based Education Centers, and NCHD Centers, have enrolled over 47,000 students, and we have over 600 schools and 800 teachers.

"New programs include middle school and sabawoon school programs. In the next financial year, we plan to establish ALP centers and 200 community schools in all tribal districts, which will provide quality education to the people of tribal areas at their doorstep," he added.

Mian Ainullah further added, "Our efforts are aimed at including all our schemes in the next ADP so that education can be provided to deserving tribal children. He said that establishing community-based schools is extremely important to increase literacy rates and control dropout rates, which can be established quickly and at a low cost without going through the complicated process of building construction, and temporary teachers can be appointed to start the teaching process immediately."

Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai appreciated the foundation's programs and ongoing efforts, saying, "The foundation is doing excellent work to promote education in tribal districts."

He said, "He will make every effort to ensure that no scheme of Merged Areas Education Foundation is dropped and all projects will be included in the next ADP so that the people of tribal districts can benefit from the fruits of integration."