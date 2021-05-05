UrduPoint.com
Complaints About Harassment, Blasphemy And Anti-govt Posts Increased, Says FIA Cybercrime Wing

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:03 PM

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-govt posts increased, says FIA Cybercrime Wing

The  agency claims it has received a total of 160,000 complaints in three years, with Lahore city at the top followed Karachi and Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 5th,2021) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing said that complaints against harassment, anti-government posts, blasphemy and pornography increased in the country.

In a recent report compiled by the Federal Investigation Agency’s Cybercrime Wing, it received a total of 160,000 complaints in three years.

“This increment has been witnessed since last year,” an official seeking anonymity said.

The agency said that it received 22,300 complaints on harassment, 48,000 related to financial fraud, 1,479 on anti-religious activities and 1,467 complaints related to blasphemy.

It stated that Lahore was at the top in terms of complaints and then Karachi and Islamabad.

“36,700 complaints were relieved by the wing in Lahore, followed by Karachi with 23,000 and Islamabad with 20,000,”said the officer while quoting the report.

It added that the cybercrime wing received 42,300 complaints about Facebook and 17,500 complaints about WhatsApp.

It may be mentioned here that majority of the social media users are not well aware about cybercrime laws in the country.

