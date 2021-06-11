Completion of 200 cochlear implants remarkable achievement, commitment of AMC: Let Gen Johar

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Surgeon General of Pakistan Army Lieutenant General Nigar Johar Friday said completion of 200 cochlear implant surgeries was indeed a remarkable achievement indicative of commitment of Army Medical Corps (AMC) to public health and well being.

A special ceremony was held at Army Medical College Rawalpindi to mark completion of 200 cochlear implants, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Surgeon General of Pakistan Army, Lieutenant General Nigar Johar, graced the occasion as chief guest, it added.

Speaking on the occasion Lieutenant General Nigar Johar commended all ranks of Army Medical Corps for their meritorious service during peace and war.

The first successful cochlear implant was carried out in 2017.

On direction Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa the facility was further extended to children born with hearing disability.