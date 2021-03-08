Conference held to pay tribute to Khushal Khan Khattak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) ::Youth Welfare Committee and Khushal Adbi Jirga on Monday organized annual conference on Jashn-e-Khushal to pay tribute to the great Pushto poet and warrior Khushal Khan Khattak.

The scholars and poets across the province participated in the conference and presented their research papers and poetry to highlight various aspects of Khushal Khan Khattak's personality, poetry and political struggle.

The speakers paid rich tribute to the services rendered by Khushal Khan Khattak for the cause of Pushto literature.

They said that Khushal Khattak made great struggle to unit Pushtun nation through his poetry and led them personally in the battlefield.

They stressed the need to make young generation aware about the philosophy of Khushal Khan Khattak about love, bravery and struggle against the powerful.

The prominent Pushtu scholars and poets including Saeed Rehbar, Server Mehmood Khattak, Feroz Khan Sadiq, Ghulam Sher Afridi, Saadat Sehr, Prof. Nasir Wazir, Azad Hashtnagr, Prof. Mohabat Khan Khattak, Mazhar islam Mazhar, Zahid Afridi and Yasin Menawal attended the conference.