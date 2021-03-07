UrduPoint.com
Conference To Mark Int'l Women's Day At PU

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 08:00 PM

Conference to mark Int'l Women's Day at PU

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :A two-day seminar will be held Punjab University to mark the International Women's Day 2021 at Al the Raazi Hall on Monday (tomorrow) at 9:30 a.m.

The conference "Contemporary Gender Issues: Challenges and Opportunities" is arranged by the Punjab University Department of Gender Studies and Begum Perveen Sarwar will be the chief guest.

Provincial Minister Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas, Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardi, Justice (retd) Nasira Javeed Iqbal will also attend the conference.

