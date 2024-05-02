Conservation Efforts In GB Boost With Khunjerab National Park's Success; CM GB
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan, Haji Gulbar Khan said that Gilgit-Baltistan was rich in natural resources, with most of its area covered in forests, which supported a wide range of wildlife. He said the Khunjerab National Park has been successful due to the efforts of the Khunjerab Villagers Organization and the Ghulkin Conservation Committee.
He was addressing at a ceremony organized by the Department of Forests, Wildlife, and Environment to distribute 75 percent community shares of the Khunjerab National Park entry fee here Thursday.
The chief minister emphasized the need to replicate this success in other national parks and encouraged communities to learn from the experiences of the Khunjerab Villagers Organization. He also highlighted the importance of conservation efforts in other districts, such as Darel, Tangir, and Astor, where there are vast opportunities for conservation and community benefit.
The chief minister directed the Provincial Minister for Forests, Haji Shah Beg, and the Secretary Forests to visit Darel, Tangir, and Astor to raise awareness among the public about conservation and its benefits, and to activate conservation committees.
He said some individuals are trying to create a negative impression about the establishment of national parks, which is not based on facts. "The establishment of national parks is in the wider interest of the region, and the relevant communities can benefit greatly from them, as evident from the success of Khunjerab National Park, CM GB said.
On this occasion, the chief minister announced a program to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Khunjerab National Park, which will be attended by conservation committees and communities from other national parks to raise awareness about the establishment and benefits of national parks. The Chief Minister also distributed checks worth Rs 2 crore 66 lakh 94 thousand 864 and $9,439 to the Khunjerab Villagers Organization and Rs 23 lakh 21 thousand 293 and $821 to the Ghulkin Conservation Committee.
