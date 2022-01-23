Construction work on Lai Expressway, Ring Road to be started soon

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :The construction work on two mega projects of Rawalpindi, Nullah Lai Expressway and Ring Road would be started soon as all the preparations are being finalized and the administrative approval for both the project has been given by the Planning and Development (P&D) board, Punjab.

Talking to APP, the spokesman of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Hafiz Muhammad Irfan informed that all-out efforts would be made to complete them within the shortest possible time.

He said the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) had already approved the mega Nullah Lai Expressway and Flood Channel project.

The Revenue Department and the Land Directorate of the RDA, he said, were also working on the project, which would be completed under public-private partnership.

The outlines of the plan to start the work were being worked out, he said, adding the land acquisition process for the project at the cost of Rs 24,960.70 million had almost been completed.

He said senior officers of RDA worked day and night to complete PC-I to acquire land for Lai Expressway, which had been cleared by the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), the Planning Commission, the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and ECNEC.

He said in the next phase, tendering process would be completed after which the construction work on both the projects would be kicked off.

He said the Nullah Lai Expressway would help control flash flooding during heavy rains in the city, particularly in low-lying areas, besides resolving the traffic congestion problem on the roads including Murree Road.

The city environment would also be improved after the project's completion, the spokesman said.

The Nullah Lai Expressway project would cost Rs 100 billion, he added.

The RDA spokesman said the 38.3 kilometer long Ring Road would be the most feasible, economical and viable project to connect N-5 at Banth to M-2, Thallian Interchange.

Land acquisition and construction on the alignment for Rawalpindi Ring Road had also been approved, he added.

The project, he said, would not only help reduce the traffic congestion in the twin cities but also provide a clean, healthy and safe environment to the residents.

