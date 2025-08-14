Open Menu

Consulate General In Chengdu Organizes Event To Celebrate Independence Day

Sumaira FH Published August 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Consulate General of Pakistan in Chengdu, organized a dignified event to celebrate 78 years of Pakistan’s Independence, on 14th August here.

The event was attended by Pakistanis living in Southwest China and officials of the consulate.

The event began with the traditional flag hoisting, followed by reading of the messages of the President, Prime Minister, and Deputy Prime Minister. In his remarks, Consul General, Tanvir A. Bhatti, paid rich tribute to the founding fathers of Pakistan, and their visions for a prosperous, independent, and free Pakistan.

He also highlighted the sacrifices of Pakistan’s martyrs, and the gallantry of Pakistan armed forces, especially in the recent conflict with an aggressor state.

The Consul General also expressed the hope that Pakistanis living in Southwest China would continue to work hard, and make their nation proud, and work as true ambassadors of the Pak-Sino friendship.

