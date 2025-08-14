PNCA Marks Independence Day With Grand Cultural Celebration
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Pakistan Cultural Forum and the Directorate of Ideology Pakistan, hosted a grand event on Wednesday to celebrate the country’s Independence Day, featuring an array of performances and cultural activities.
Renowned artists including the Hariz Bazmi Group, Raasta Band, Raheel Mustafa, Liya Faras, Humaira Younis, and the Khushak Group captivated the audience with their performances showcasing Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage.
Member of the National Assembly, Farah Naz, in her address, paid tribute to the nation’s resilience and the unifying role of the arts.
“Pakistan and freedom are blessings from Almighty Allah, for which we offer gratitude with every breath. Our armed forces have not only defended our borders but have also elevated Pakistan’s honor across the world. Let us keep alive the spirit of unity, sacrifice, and patriotism forever,” she said.
The program also included a cake-cutting ceremony and a photo session attended by dignitaries, artists, and guests.
The event concluded with resounding applause, leaving attendees inspired by the display of national pride and cultural richness.
Recent Stories
UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 168 captives between Russia a ..
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 delivers medicines, medical supplies to support Ga ..
Stable and strong Pakistan is the only hope of Kashmiris; Azad Jammu and Kashmir ..
Consulate General Dubai marks Pakistan's 79th Independence Day
Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi celebrates Independence Day
ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion
AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July
EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two year-old cattle theft case solved, two suspects arrested24 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony marks 79th Independence Day at District Bar Rawalpindi24 minutes ago
-
GCWUF celebrates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq24 minutes ago
-
Punjab Sports dept organizes dignified Independence Day ceremony34 minutes ago
-
Governor KP hosts farewell brunch for US Consul General34 minutes ago
-
Sacrifices of forefathers must be remembered: Bilal Yasin44 minutes ago
-
Dignified ceremony at Khokhar Palace marks Independence Day44 minutes ago
-
Special session, flag hoisting ceremony held at Sindh Assembly on 79th Independence day44 minutes ago
-
CDA Chairman visits Pakistan Sweet Home, highlights unity, sacrifice on Independence Day44 minutes ago
-
MCCI, MNSUA celebrate 78th Independence Day, Marqa-e-Haq44 minutes ago
-
Four women injured as tractor-trolley overturns54 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh marks Independence Day with Marqa-e-Haq celebrations54 minutes ago