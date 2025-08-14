PNCA marks Independence Day with grand cultural celebration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Pakistan Cultural Forum and the Directorate of Ideology Pakistan, hosted a grand event on Wednesday to celebrate the country’s Independence Day, featuring an array of performances and cultural activities.

Renowned artists including the Hariz Bazmi Group, Raasta Band, Raheel Mustafa, Liya Faras, Humaira Younis, and the Khushak Group captivated the audience with their performances showcasing Pakistan’s diverse cultural heritage.

Member of the National Assembly, Farah Naz, in her address, paid tribute to the nation’s resilience and the unifying role of the arts.

“Pakistan and freedom are blessings from Almighty Allah, for which we offer gratitude with every breath. Our armed forces have not only defended our borders but have also elevated Pakistan’s honor across the world. Let us keep alive the spirit of unity, sacrifice, and patriotism forever,” she said.

The program also included a cake-cutting ceremony and a photo session attended by dignitaries, artists, and guests.

The event concluded with resounding applause, leaving attendees inspired by the display of national pride and cultural richness.