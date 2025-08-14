AJK PM congratulate nation on the 79th Independence Day

MUZAFFARABAD Aug 14 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Aug, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq has congratulated the nation on the 79th Independence Day.

While addressing the central ceremony held here on Thursday to mark the day, the PM said it was Quaid-e-Azam’s vision and leadership acumen that, on the one hand, enabled him to get the Britain to accept the demand for a separate country for Muslims, and on the other, helped him counter the conspiracies of the Congress.

PM Haq said the dream of Pakistan was envisioned by a Kashmiri origin poet, a thinker and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

He recalled that during the historic meeting of March 23, 1940, the Kashmiri delegation supported the Pakistan Resolution.

On July 19, 1947, he said, the Kashmiri leadership aligned their future with Pakistan by passing the Accession to Pakistan Resolution on the platform of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference.

Declaring the people of Pakistan and Kashmir as “two bodies with one soul,” the PM said the slogan of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani Shaheed “We are Pakistanis, Pakistan is ours” — is the voice of every Kashmiri.

Referring to Kashmiris’ love and faith in the state of Pakistan, he recalled that the coffins of Kashmiri martyrs draped in the national flag of Pakistan are a vivid reflection of their devotion to the country.

Referring to the ideological basis upon which the state of Pakistan was established, he said: “Pakistan is the only country in the world that was established on the basis of islam.”

“On this auspicious day, we must bow our heads in gratitude to Allah for granting us a separate homeland where we live with freedom, peace, and dignity,” he said, adding that “we owe this to the great sacrifices of our founding fathers, who offered their blood and sweat for the cause.”During the Maark e Haq battle, he said, India suffered a terrible defeat.

The PM also praised the armed forces of Pakistan for delivering a crushing blow to the enemy during the recent war.

“Under the courageous leadership of Field Marshal General Asim Munir, the Pakistani forces defeated India on all fronts,” he said, adding that Pakistan cannot be intimidated by India’s economic or military power.

Pakistan’s superiority in the war, he said, compelled US President Trump to state that resolving the Kashmir dispute is necessary.

He reiterated that a strong, stable, and prosperous Pakistan is the guarantor of freedom for occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He also paid glowing tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs and expressed optimism that the time was not far when the green flag would be unfurled in occupied Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said the Ghar Wapsi campaign against Muslims in India, the government-backed house demolition drive and bulldozing of mosques to build temples, discriminatory laws, and persecution of minorities prove the truth of the two-nation theory.He also denounced India for committing war crimes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“India’s armed forces are involved in the worst human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

The ceremony was attended by Speaker Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Senior Minister Colonel (retd) Waqar Ahmed Noor, government ministers Sardar Javed Ayub, Chaudhry Akbar Ibrahim, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Zafar Iqbal Malik, Professor Taqdees Gilani, Asim Sharif Butt, Advisor to the Government Sardar Ahmed Sagheer, Member of the Legislative Assembly and former Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Kashmir (Chapter) Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Opposition Leader Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir Khushal Khan, secretaries of the government, senior civil and military officials, and a large number of citizens.A smartly turned-out police contingent presented a salute on the occasion.