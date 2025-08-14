Junaid Chaudhry Extends Heartfelt Congratulations To Nation On Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Thursday extended heartfelt and sincere congratulations to the nation on Independence Day August 14 being celebrated with fever and enthusiasm.
In his message on Independence Day, the minister said that today is a symbol of courage, sacrifice and patriotism, adding that protecting the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan is our foremost responsibility.
He emphasized that unity, faith and sacrifice are essential for development and progress.
Pakistan will promote economic development through maritime routes, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry added.
He further stressed that shipping is playing an important role in the national economy and sustainable economic stability. “Development of ports will increase trade opportunities for the country.”
The minister said that new policies for the use of maritime resources are a guarantee of prosperity and welfare in Pakistan. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs will continue to play its role for a country’s bright future, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry concluded.
