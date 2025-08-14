Open Menu

Junaid Chaudhry Extends Heartfelt Congratulations To Nation On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Junaid Chaudhry extends heartfelt congratulations to nation on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry on Thursday extended heartfelt and sincere congratulations to the nation on Independence Day August 14 being celebrated with fever and enthusiasm.

In his message on Independence Day, the minister said that today is a symbol of courage, sacrifice and patriotism, adding that protecting the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan is our foremost responsibility.

He emphasized that unity, faith and sacrifice are essential for development and progress.

Pakistan will promote economic development through maritime routes, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry added.

He further stressed that shipping is playing an important role in the national economy and sustainable economic stability. “Development of ports will increase trade opportunities for the country.”

The minister said that new policies for the use of maritime resources are a guarantee of prosperity and welfare in Pakistan. The Ministry of Maritime Affairs will continue to play its role for a country’s bright future, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry concluded.

Recent Stories

ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carr ..

ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion

38 minutes ago
 AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Shar ..

AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July

38 minutes ago
 EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to l ..

EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Youth Council teams up with KHDA Youth Counc ..

53 minutes ago
 31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attrac ..

31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..

53 minutes ago
 UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting oper ..

UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania

53 minutes ago
China's data industry more than doubles in market ..

China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period

53 minutes ago
 Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 p ..

Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy

54 minutes ago
 MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, ..

MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal

1 hour ago
 RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 ..

RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2

1 hour ago
 UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions ..

UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program

2 hours ago
 National Junior Squash Championship to start in La ..

National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan