Independence Day celebrated in KP with zeal, enthusiasm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Like other parts of the country, Independence Day was celebrated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with national zeal and enthusiasm.

Cake cutting and flag hoisting ceremonies were held in almost all districts of KP wherein tributes were paid to forefathers for creating a separate homeland for Muslims living in subcontinent.

The provincial metropolis came alive on August 14 as different events including fireworks and cultural performances were arranged a part of Independence Day celebrations. Functions were also held in schools to inform youngsters about glorious struggles of Muslims that materialized the dream of separate homeland for Muslims,

A dignified flag-hoisting ceremony was held at Governor House Peshawar on the occasion of Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day where Governor KP hosted national flag. The event was attended by the Consul Generals of the United States, Iran, and Afghanistan in Peshawar, along with Governor House staff and other distinguished guests. The ceremony commenced with the national anthem followed by a salute presented by the police.

Prayers were also offered for the progress and prosperity of the country. Later KP Governor also cut a cake to celebrate the national occasion.

The Capital Metropolitan Government Peshawar also organized an impressive ceremony in connection with Independence Day. The event was attended by Capital Metropolitan officers, former provincial minister Amanullah Haqqani, notables, political figures, students, teachers and large number of citizens.

On the occasion, Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali hoisted the national flag and cut the cake to mark Independence Day.

A solemn flag hoisting ceremony was held here at the Peshawar High Court building to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day. Chief Justice of the PHC, Justice Syed Muhammad Attiq Shah, performed the flag hoisting.

On the occasion, a smartly turned out contingent of police presented a salute to the national flag and the national anthem was played. The ceremony also included a one-minute silence. The event was attended by judges of the PHC, office-bearers and members of the bar associations, lawyers, officers, and staff of the high court.

Ceremonies were also held in almost all districts of KP to celebrate 78th Independence Day of the country. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held and tributes were paid to Muslims leader for creating a separate homeland for Muslims. Special prayers were offered for sovereignty of the country and for those who sacrificed their lives for defending the motherland.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry also hosted a spectacular ceremony to mark 78th Independence Day. Traders and people, especially children from different walks of life flock to the chamber to celebrate the festivity.

A splendor display of national patriotism and national unity demonstrated their immeasurable love for their country during the event. Participants on the occasion paid great homage and respect to the national anthem by standing ovation.

A graceful ceremony was held in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Thursday marked the 78th Independence Day.

The event was attended by all senior officers of PESCO. Special prayers were offered for the prosperity and development of the country.

On the occasion the national anthem was played and the national flag was hoisted by chief operations PESCO, Engineer Gul Nabi Syed.

Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also celebrated the 78th independence day of Pakistan with great patriotic spirit and national enthusiasm.

The major function in connection with the Independence Day was held at PMLN Provincial Secretariat in Peshawar Cantonment with Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam was a Chief Guest. The office bearers of Pakistan Muslim (N) attended the cake cutting ceremony in large numbers.

Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam also cut the cake of Pakistan Independence Day celebrations and national anthem was played. He said that Pakistan was created after a lot of sacrifices by Muslims of subcontinent who under the dynamic leadership of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah changed world geography through a peaceful political struggle.

