UAF Celebrates Independence Day And Maraka-e-Haq

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2025 | 06:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has celebrated Independence Day and Maraka-e-Haq with zeal and enthusiasm here on Thursday.

UAF spokesman said that the day was dawn with special prayers for prosperity of the country at the central mosque UAF whereas UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali unfurled the national flag during a ceremony at Iqbal Auditorium of the university.

Schoolchildren also sung national songs and presented tableau during flag hoisting ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali said that with knowledge, innovation, harmony and lending a helping hand to the deprived segment of the society, we can make our beloved homeland a symbol of prosperity.

He said that August 14 is a day of joy of our national independence and reminds us our responsibility for the prosperity of our country.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices and services of Pak armed forces and said our forces are giving befitting response to the conspiracies of the enemies of the country and we are grateful to them.

He said that victory in May war doubles the joy of Independence Day. He said that the country was founded after great sacrifices. We have the power to shape the future through knowledge, innovation and service, he added.

He said that we should pay tribute to our martyrs by achieving excellence in education, serving farmers, protecting the environment and promoting harmony, turning difficulties into opportunities for development with determination and hard work.

He also stressed the need for hard work and said that we should become a symbol of hope, prosperity and dignity for Pakistan.

The Vice Chancellor also planted a sapling at the ceremonies arranged under the auspices of the Gardening Wing and the Chief Hall Warden as part of the campaign to make the country green.

