NESPAK Celebrates Independence Day With Fervour

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) NESPAK celebrated the 78th Independence Day by arranging a simple but impressive ceremony at NESPAK House Lahore here on August 14, 2025.

The ceremony was started with recitation from the Holy Quran and prayers were made for the national unity and progress of the country.

Zargham Eshaq Khan, Managing Director NESPAK, hoisted the national flag amid Independence Day drill performed by NESPAK security guards and national anthem was played.

In the end, MD NESPAK cut a cake along with senior officials to mark the celebration.

