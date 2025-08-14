Open Menu

Pakistan Embassy In Paris Celebrates Independence Day

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 07:00 PM

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Embassy in Paris celebrated Pakistan’s Independence Day with a flag hoisting ceremony. Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra Baloch raised the Pakistani flag to the tune of the national anthem in the presence of members of the diaspora, embassy officials, and Pakistani families including a large number of children.

The messages of the President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion. The colourful Independence Day program included national songs and documentary. Later, the guests enjoyed traditional Pakistani food.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador paid tribute to the workers of the Pakistan Movement led by the Quaid-i-Azam and martyrs who gave their lives for Pakistan. She paid homage to teachers, workers, farmers, scientists and entrepreneurs who have contributed to the progress of Pakistan.

She also expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for independence.

Ambassador Baloch lauded the courage and professional excellence displayed by the armed forces of Pakistan in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos in face of a naked aggression by India. This success, she said, has renewed a sense of pride and hope in the Pakistani nation and sent a loud message to the world that Pakistan has the will and strength to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ambassador also appreciated Pakistani community in France for their commitment to Pakistan and for their impressive contributions in promoting Pakistan-France relations.

