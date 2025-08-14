Open Menu

Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held In Singapore To Mark Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Flag hoisting ceremony held in Singapore to mark Independence Day

SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan House, Singapore, on Thursday to celebrate the 78th Anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence and Marka-e-Haq.

The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Charge d’Affaires Salman Mahmood hoisted the national flag to the tune of the National Anthem, followed by the reading of the messages from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

In his remarks, the Charge d’Affaires paid homage to the leaders of the Pakistan Movement for their tireless struggle and sacrifices in securing a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, where they could live in dignity in accordance with the principles of islam.

He also paid rich tribute to the Armed Forces for their role in defending the homeland.

Mahmood acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora to the country’s development and urged them to continue playing an active role in bringing economic prosperity to Pakistan.

A large number of members from the Pakistani community attended the ceremony. The participants observed two minutes of silence to honour the heroes of Pakistan’s freedom movement and to reaffirm moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people.

The event concluded with prayers for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan, with special prayers for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

