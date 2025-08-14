Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held In Singapore To Mark Independence Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2025 | 06:50 PM
SINGAPORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) A flag hoisting ceremony was held at Pakistan House, Singapore, on Thursday to celebrate the 78th Anniversary of Pakistan’s Independence and Marka-e-Haq.
The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Charge d’Affaires Salman Mahmood hoisted the national flag to the tune of the National Anthem, followed by the reading of the messages from the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
In his remarks, the Charge d’Affaires paid homage to the leaders of the Pakistan Movement for their tireless struggle and sacrifices in securing a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, where they could live in dignity in accordance with the principles of islam.
He also paid rich tribute to the Armed Forces for their role in defending the homeland.
Mahmood acknowledged the contributions of the Pakistani diaspora to the country’s development and urged them to continue playing an active role in bringing economic prosperity to Pakistan.
A large number of members from the Pakistani community attended the ceremony. The participants observed two minutes of silence to honour the heroes of Pakistan’s freedom movement and to reaffirm moral, political, and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people.
The event concluded with prayers for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan, with special prayers for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
Recent Stories
ADNOC L&S JV receives first Very Large Ethane Carrier in major fleet expansion
AED7.5 billion in real estate transactions in Sharjah in July
EGA to deliver first-ever CelestiAL-R billets to leading Japanese manufacturer S ..
31st Abu Dhabi International Chess Festival attracts more than 3,000 players rep ..
UAE Rescue Team continues forest firefighting operations in Albania
China's data industry more than doubles in market size during 2021-2025 period
Salem Al Yafei joins Team Abu Dhabi in Formula 2 powerboat racing in Italy
MENA Golf Tour season features 12-event schedule, commencing in Portugal
RAK Ceramics’ revenue grew 6.4% YoY to AED826.8 million in Q2
UK, France, Germany warn Iran of renewed sanctions over nuclear program
National Junior Squash Championship to start in Lahore from August 17
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NESPAK celebrates Independence Day with fervour3 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held in Singapore to mark Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
President of Turkmenistan falicitates country's leadership on Independence day3 minutes ago
-
UAF celebrates Independence Day and Maraka-e-Haq3 minutes ago
-
Junaid Chaudhry extends heartfelt congratulations to nation on Independence Day3 minutes ago
-
National Flag hoisting ceremony held at Sindhi language Authority3 minutes ago
-
Flag hoisting ceremony held to celebrate 79th Independence Day of Pakistan in Jeddah3 minutes ago
-
Fireworks, festivities, and heartfelt patriotism: KP celebrates Independence Day of Pakistan with n ..13 minutes ago
-
Marka-e-Haq, Independence day celebrated in Matiari13 minutes ago
-
District Administration, MCR organizes a grand ceremony at Liaquat Bagh to mark Independence Day13 minutes ago
-
Unique Group Marks 78th Independence Day with patriotic ceremony13 minutes ago
-
Ambassador SHARIFZODA felicitates nation on 79th, Independence Day23 minutes ago