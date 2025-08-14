Pakistan created after matchless struggle by forefathers led by Quaid e Azam: Engr Amir Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister Engr Amir Muqam here Thursday said that Pakistan had been created after matchless struggle by forefathers led by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on August 14, 1947 and it was spirit of age to work tirelessly for its progress and development.

Addressing Pakistan Independence Day cake cutting ceremony here at PMLN Secretariat, Engr Amir Muqam extended congratulations to the entire nation on the occasion of Independence Day and the glorious and historic success in the battle of truth.

"On August 14, 1947, our beloved homeland came into existence due to the struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers," he said, adding they received this country because of their great sacrifices, and its protection and sovereignty are being well maintained by our nation and the Pakistan Armed Forces.

He said the unity of the nation and the spirit of the Pakistan Armed Forces have shown the world that we know how to defend our country from external and internal threats.

"Within hours, Indian aircrafts were shot down, and enemy installations were destroyed during operation Iron Wall," he said, adding within few hours, the enemy was forced to kneel.

Engr Amir Muqam said the entire nation has recognized the great leadership abilities of the Commander-in-Chief and the Field Marshal Gen Syed Asim Munir, as well as the capabilities of the Pakistan Army and PAF.

He said current military power of Pakistan is well known globally and all Pakistanis should thank Allah that the honour, prestige and importance of our country and nation have increased across the world.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, he said the country is moving on the path of progress.

"Talks of bankruptcy are now a thing of the past, and Pakistan has now joined the ranks of emerging economies courtesy to PMLN Govt."

He said Field Marshal COAS General Asim Munir also played a significant role in the country’s economic and defense progress.

Engr Amir Muqam regretted that there is, however, a party that celebrates "Imran Khan Day" on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day, adding instead of expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris, this party celebrates the day of their leader.

Without naming PTI, Engr Amir Muqam claimed that today, on August 14 being a day of immense joy, success, and vision that the same party is busy dividing the people.

He said if somebody want to come out in support of their leader, there are other days for that even August 15 is there for protests.

"We condemn the protest by this party on such an important day. Our hearts beat with the Palestinians and the Kashmiris. Our support for them will continue until the day they achieve freedom."

Engr Amir Muqam said that day is not far when this party, which has kept the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa away from progress, will be eliminated from the province.

"Very soon, the people of this province will see bright days of progress and prosperity. The Pakistani nation must remember which era saw development and which one took the country and its people backward."

The event was attended by MPA and Women’s Wing President Sobiya Shahid, senior leader Abid Jan, and Provincial Additional Information Secretary Arbab Khizr Hayat Khan.

On this occasion, Samiullah Khan Burki, Provincial Organizer of the Youth Wing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other party leaders were also present.

APP/fam